Organizers of an initiative to limit cruise tourism in Sitka say they have enough signatures to take the question to a special election this spring. The group, Small Town SOUL, turned over its petition with over 700 signatures to city hall on Friday (2-28-25).



The ballot initiative would limit the number of cruise visitors to 300,000 a summer, with a daily cap of 4500, not counting crew. It would also require a permitting process for cruise ships that the city would oversee, and would fine cruise ships if they dock without a permit.



It’s the group’s fourth attempt to get a ballot question before voters, but the only time the process has advanced to the “signature” stage. It’s a controversial ballot proposition, and in response, a concerned group of business owners and community members created “Safeguard Sitka’s Future.” Over the last couple of months the group has been challenging the initiative with a campaign urging Sitkans to “Decline to Sign.”



SOUL has been collecting signatures since December. In a press release, Klaudia Leccese said “We ultimately had 24 petition carriers. About half of our petition booklets were active on any given day.” The group exceeded the number of signatures needed by over 100. “We did well, despite the Decline To Sign campaign,” Leccese wrote.

In a statement provided to KCAW via email, Safeguard member and Sitka Dock Company owner Chris McGraw wrote, “We respect the rights of our fellow citizens to initiate change through democratic means. Safeguard Sitka’s Future emphasizes the importance of fully understanding the implications such initiatives have on our community. It is vital that we consider how changes in cruise tourism impact the economic vitality that supports our local families, schools, government, and businesses. Let’s ensure our discussions are grounded in facts and comprehensive analysis to protect the long-term interests and quality of life for all residents of Sitka.”

Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson confirmed that she received the signatures. Her office has ten business days to certify the signatures. If Peterson confirms by March 14 that the group has met the requirements and certifies the petition, the city has between 40 and 90 days to schedule a special election.