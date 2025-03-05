The Alaska Longline Fisherman’s Association and Alaska Sustainability Fisheries Trust will hold a free Fisherman’s Expo on Thursday, March 6, virtually and in person at the Northern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association office. The event will feature interactive classes on fishing-related topics from gear repair to “skipper science.” Emily Scott and Daniel Ortega joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event. Listen to the full interview here:

The event is 8:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m on Thursday, March 6. Registration is open at alfafish.org.