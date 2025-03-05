A cable repair ship, the British-flagged Cable Innovator, mends a broken fiber optic cable near Sitka in September 2024. Sitka residents lost internet and cell service for 16 days during that outage. (Martin Becker photo)

Update March 5, 2025:

Sitkans will get to stream movies and browse the web for an extra day before the island’s main internet service provider temporarily pulls the plug this weekend. GCI has rescheduled a planned internet outage in Sitka to start Sunday, March 9 (3-9-25) instead of this Friday (3-7-25.) In an email and a social media post this morning, GCI announced that it would delay emergency maintenance on a stretch of subsea fiber optic cable due to weather conditions. Communications manager Josh Edge told KCAW by email that service is still expected to resume on the original estimated date of March 17.

Original post:

GCI users in Sitka will lose internet service starting Friday (3-7-25) for up to ten days. In an email to users Monday (3-3-25), GCI announced a “planned community-wide” outage to conduct emergency maintenance on a stretch of subsea fiber optic cable.

The announcement comes six months after a broken fiber optic cable took Sitka offline for 16 days last year. During that period, many residents had no internet or mobile service.

In an email to KCAW Monday, communications manager Josh Edge said that this time, users will still be able to make mobile phone calls and send text messages. Home internet will be limited to low-bandwidth uses like email. Streaming video won’t be available, nor will mobile data and Yukon TV services. GCI recommends that customers download their favorite programs before Friday.

Edge said the outage will only affect the Sitka community. The outage is unrelated to the ACS network outage currently impacting parts of Southeast Alaska.

During the outage, GCI will shift to alternate technologies, like microwave and satellite, to maintain basic communication. Sitka customers will receive 100 percent credit this month for their internet, mobile phone, and Yukon TV plans.