The Sitka Sound Science Center is hosting a philosophy night on March 14, focusing on sensation and learning in marine life, like jellyfish and sea stars. Aquarists Maia Carter and Matt Wilson joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event, which will feature live demonstrations, structured discussions, and an aquarium feed.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or at the Science Center. Attire is semi-formal.