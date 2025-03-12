On March 15, Brave Heart Volunteers will host a “Light Up a Life” remembrance vigil at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, starting at 6 PM. Kirsten Cotter joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event, which will feature performances and a chance for attendees to remember loved ones. The vigil aims to provide a supportive community space for those experiencing loss. Listen to learn more here:

More information and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Braveheart Volunteers website.