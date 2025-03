(Photo from Alaska State Library Historical Collections)

Jerrick Hope-Lang, Heather Powell-Mills, Tammy Young, and Faleen Worrell joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss an upcoming clan house spring cleanup in memory of the previous Kayaashka Hít caretaker, the late Chuck Miller – Daanax.ils’eik/Gheistéen. Listen to their conversation here:

Donations will also be accepted for supplies at the event. For more information, questions, or ways to donate, email jerrick@pointhouse.org. More info is also available on the event’s facebook page.