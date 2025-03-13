Spruce Root is hosting a financial wellness workshop for those interested in improving their relationship with money, building credit, and developing clear financial goals. The two-day virtual workshop is open to Southeast Alaska residents and Sealaska shareholders outside of the region. Program manager Haley Armstrong joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick to talk more about the event. Listen to the full interview below:

The workshop will be held virtually, March 27 and 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can register for the workshop through March 17 online.