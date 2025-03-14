Local singer/songwriter Vern Culp performing at the Original Artist Grind in 2022. (GSAC/Bobbi Jordan)

The Original Artist Grind is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at the Performing Arts Center. The show will showcase original singing, dance, poetry — and for the first time, the event will also include a visual art gallery. Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music by Belly Meat and visual art on display. Organizers Jeanne Stolberg, Jeff Budd, and J Bradley joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk more. Listen to the full interview below:

Tickets are available at the door and Old Harbor Books. Those with questions can call Jeff at 907-747-4821.