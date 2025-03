Sitka AmeriCorps members pose for a photo in October 2024. (Photo provided by Sitka AmeriCorps.)

AmeriCorps, a 32-year-old national service program, has been in Sitka for 18 years. Program director Sarah Lawrie and volunteer Kiera Dent joined KCAW for the Morning Interview along with Parks and Rec director Kevin Knox and Alaska Marine Safety Education Association director Leann Cyr to discuss the program’s impact within the community. Listen to their conversation here: