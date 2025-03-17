The Southeast Regional Advisory Council to the Federal Subsistence Board is meeting in Sitka this week. Sitka Conservation Society and the U.S. Forest Service are holding a community workshop in advance of the meeting to help Alaskans learn about the subsistence board process.

Sitka Conservation Society’s Heather Bauscher joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the workshop and how Sitkans can get involved in the subsistence board process. Listen to the full interview below:

The community workshop is 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 17 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The Southeast Regional Advisory Council meets March 18-20 starting at 9 a.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall. You can find more information and a link to join the meeting virtually here.