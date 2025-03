Sitkans for Peace and Democracy will host a peaceful march in support of U.S. democracy and in protest of the Trump administration’s actions on Wednesday, March 19. Organizers Mel Beadle, Tori Hay, and Tory O’Connell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share more about the event. Listen to the full interview below.

The march will begin at the Crescent Harbor net shed at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19. Attendees may bring signs. Those with questions can call Tori Hay at 907-623-7765.