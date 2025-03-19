The Juneau Symphony Orchestra is visiting Sitka next month. A highlight of the group’s visit is an “instrument petting zoo” at the Sitka Public Library from 1-3 PM on April 4, where attendees can interact with different musical instruments and learn from musicians. Lily Pérez joined KCAW to discuss the event, which is open to all ages and aims to inspire and educate the community about classical music. Listen here:
