Monday, March 24 is World TB Day, emphasizing that tuberculosis (TB) remains a significant global health issue. Michelle Friedman and Krisanne Rice joined KCAW to discuss the highly contagious bacterial infection, and the importance of continued funding and awareness. Listen to their conversation here:
