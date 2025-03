The Greater Sitka Arts Council Sitka Community Theater presents “Rock of Ages” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Abigail Saiz, Kiera Dent and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW for The Morning Interview to discuss the show. Listen to their conversation here: