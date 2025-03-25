A session of the board game “Energy Quest” will begin at 1:30 p.m., as part of this Saturday’s Living Locally Expo from Transition Sitka.

Leah Mason with Transition Sitka and municipal sustainability coordinator Bri Gabel share the details of this Saturday’s Living Locally Expo, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 29 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. There will be panel discussions on various energy-related topics throughout the day, along with information booths on everything from gardening to heat pumps — along with a game, Energy Quest, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Learn more at transitionsitka.org.