Leah Mason with Transition Sitka and municipal sustainability coordinator Bri Gabel share the details of this Saturday’s Living Locally Expo, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 29 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. There will be panel discussions on various energy-related topics throughout the day, along with information booths on everything from gardening to heat pumps — along with a game, Energy Quest, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Learn more at transitionsitka.org.
