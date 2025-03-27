Danny Ryan and Juls Bicki are offering a six week Ballet Sampler at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp April 4 – May 10, with the hope of offering a full time program next fall. The pair have been involved in dance education in Sitka for 11 years, primarily at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. Their workshop caters to both experienced dancers and beginners. Full details can be found online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ended 10/8/23
Alaska Airlines Spring 2024– ended 3/24/24
Russell’s Kayak Giveaway – ended 6/30/24
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2024 – ended 9/29/24
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ends 3/30/25