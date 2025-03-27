Danny Ryan and Juls Bicki are offering a six week Ballet Sampler at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp April 4 – May 10, with the hope of offering a full time program next fall. The pair have been involved in dance education in Sitka for 11 years, primarily at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. Their workshop caters to both experienced dancers and beginners. Full details can be found online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp website.