Sitka’s spring cleanup is starting early this year. The event, starting April 5 and ending April 13, offers free disposal of unwanted items at the transfer station, scrapyard, and recycling center. Municipal Administrator John Leach joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss how Sitkans can take advantage of the free event. Listen here:
