Sitka Police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday afternoon on a Japonski Island beach, off Seward Avenue.



Around 3:30 on Thursday, police received a report of an unresponsive male face down on the beach. In a press release published Friday, police say they located the male, and he was declared deceased at the scene. Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.



He did not have any identification, but the release said a “presumptive ID” was made. His body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. Police will release his name once next-of-kin are notified.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and will be updated.