Amy Jenson is the new Scientist in Residency at the Sitka Sound Science Center. A PhD candidate at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Jenson studies tidewater glaciers in Greenland, focusing on their seasonal changes and their impact on climate change. She joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on The Morning Interview to discuss her work. Listen to their conversation here:
