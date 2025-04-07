AFS, the oldest and largest high school exchange program in America, has been in Sitka for at least 40 years. During that time, 103 students from around the world have studied in Sitka, with more than 80 families hosting. Connie Kreiss joined KCAW for The Morning Interview to highlight the need for new volunteer leaders, as current leaders are retiring. Listen here:



An information meeting is scheduled for April 14 at Sitka High School to discuss volunteering opportunities. Interested individuals can contact Kreiss or visit afsusa.org for more information.