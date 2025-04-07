A Sitka man was arrested on Friday on assault charges after allegedly brandishing a pellet gun in a local grocery store parking lot.



According to court documents, just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sitka Police received several 911 calls reporting a man pointing a pistol at another man at the bus stop next to the AC Lakeside grocery store.

The man, later identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Gordon, allegedly pulled up next to the bus stop in his red pickup truck, got out of his vehicle and engaged in a fight with a man. He then allegedly pulled a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the man, who ran away, passing several witnesses. Gordon pointed his gun in the direction of one of the witnesses before fleeing the scene in his truck.

Police located Gordon driving on Cascade Creek Road, pulled him over, and in a search found a black, air-powered pellet pistol.

Gordon was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a Class C felony. A preliminary hearing in Gordon’s case is scheduled for the end of April. According to court records, he remains under supervised custody.