Dancers perform during an Alaska Storytellers event. (Photo provided by Alaska Storytellers.)

Alaska Storytellers is hosting storytelling trainings in preparation for the upcoming summer season.

KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Cynthia Gibson and Jazel Welkener about the goal of Alaska Storytellers and how Sitkans can get involved. Listen to the full interview below:

The trainings will be held April 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. at 124 Lincoln Street.