When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight, on first reading it will consider the general and enterprise fund budgets for next fiscal year.

For the city’s $48 million dollar general fund budget, spending is up three percent from last year. That includes some of the city’s biggest line items, including school funding– the assembly plans to fund to the “cap” this year or the maximum allowed by state law.



Barring any further adjustments, the budget shakes out with a surplus of $233,307. It’s the last municipal budget prepared by former Finance Director Melissa Haley, who stepped down at the end of March, replaced by former controller Brooke Volschenk.

A memo from Haley said despite concerns that the upcoming ballot measure to limit cruise tourism could affect the city’s bottom line, the assembly directed city staff to budget for status quo sales tax revenue. If the initiative to limit cruise traffic passes, Haley wrote that the assembly would need to adjust the budget.



The assembly will also consider the enterprise fund budgets. If they’re approved as-is, rates will increase for city utilities like water, wastewater, electricity, solid waste, and harbors. The city is also taking on $4 million in new debt by taking out a bigger loan than anticipated for a wastewater disinfection system that the city must install to meet updated EPA requirements.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live following Alaska News Nightly.