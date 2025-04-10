Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka was briefly locked down Thursday (4-10-25) after a threat was directed at the facility.



In a press release Thursday afternoon, Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) confirmed that the hospital initiated a lockdown at 10:41 a.m. The release did not share any specifics on the threat, like whether it was directed at a staff member or a patient, but said that the hospital was no longer in lockdown and the issue had been “safely resolved.”

In the release, a SEARHC representative wrote, “While we cannot share specifics due to the sensitive nature of the incident, we are grateful for the swift response from our staff and the support of local law enforcement, who acted quickly to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.”