Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) is hosting the second annual Sitka Rose Awards on April 25. The Rose Awards honor women and LGBTQ+ people who have honored SAFV’s core values of safety, community, and respect. The event will include a variety show, raffle, and local food trucks. Shelter supervisor Mel Beadle joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to share more about the history of the event and how it supports SAFV’s mission. Listen to the full interview below:

The Sitka Rose Awards take place April 25 at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Doors open at 6 p.m. For questions, call SAFV at 907-747-3491 or email services@safv.org.