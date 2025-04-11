UAS Sitka will be hosting an Open House on April 16th from 4pm-6pm. The community is invited to explore the campus, register for classes, meet staff and faculty, and experience the campus art walk. There will be opportunities to win prizes, including a $500 tuition waiver for prospective students. TK joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event.
