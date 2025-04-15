The City and Borough of Sitka Parks and Recreation department is unveiling a bouncy new piece of gymnastics equipment, an “air floor,” in an open gym event this weekend. The free open gym and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place this Friday, April 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Keet Gooshi Heen elementary school.

Elle Campbell and Kevin Knox joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share more details about this weekend’s event and to give a sneak peek of upcoming spring and summer programming. Listen to the full interview below: