Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s Young Performers Theater presents the play “Failure: A Love Story” this weekend in Sitka. The play tells the story of the three Fail sisters and is described as a “weird, magical fable” set in 1920s Chicago. Performers Alaina Becker, Lola Hitchcock, and Ruby Gandel and director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to talk about how they bring their characters alive and what audiences can expect from the show. Listen to the full interview below:

The show is Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 20 at 3 p.m at Odess Theater.