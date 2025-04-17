Listen to the full morning interview with Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson, Deputy Clerk Jess Earnshaw and Assistant Clerk Holley Bayne here

Next month, Sitka will hold a special election for voters to decide whether they want to cut cruise traffic in Sitka by nearly half. Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson says the election isn’t just “special” because it’s happening in May. It’s actually the first of its kind in Sitka.

“In my research it is, that’s what I was able to find, that it’s the first one that’s been triggered by the citizen initiative,” Peterson says. “So it’s been an interesting process to go through. And here we are.”

While it’s a different time of year than a regular municipal election, the voting process will look the same when polls open on Wednesday, May 28.



“On May 28 on election day, the polls are open at Harrigan Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.” Peterson says. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to retain the same rooms that we use for the regular election.”



Early voting options will be available as well- voters can cast their ballots by mail, fax, proxy, or in-person beginning on May 13, including on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Sitkans must be registered to vote locally by April 28, in order to participate.

A local advocacy group Small Town Soul organized the ballot initiative. If approved by voters, it would cap Sitka’s tourism season at 300,000 passengers annually, set a daily limit of 4500 passengers, and set other requirements for cruise ships, including establish a permitting process, requiring the city to enforce violations through fines or revoking permits, and requiring cruise operators to report visitation data to the city. Over 600 people signed the group’s petition to get the cruise limit question on the ballot in a special election. In response, another advocacy group, Safeguard Sitka’s Future formed, calling for Sitkans to vote no.

Find more information on the upcoming May 28 special election here.