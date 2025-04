Barb Morse is with the Sitka Recreation Foundation. Walk2Connect” is a leader training for people interested in organizing walks for various age groups and interests. Free registration is now open for20 participants at the Sitka Parks & Rec website. The class meets Wednesday, April 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall, Meeting Room 2. The first 10 participants to register for this class will receive a walking leader kit from America Walks.