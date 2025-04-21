Hiroyuki and Satoko Narita weigh and pack herring from the morning’s catch. KCAW’s Katherine Rose met the couple during a 2024 reporting trip to investigate the market for sac roe herring in Japan. Rose’s five-part investigation won Best Series, among all newspapers, television, and radio stations in Alaska. (KCAW/Rose)

In addition to Katherine Rose’s Best Series, the KCAW newsroom captured several other awards at the annual conference of the Alaska Press Club (April 10-12 in Anchorage) including:

1st place, All Media: Best Headline Writing – Robert Woolsey: Sitka schools may drain savings account, swimming pool to make ends meet in ’25

2nd place, Radio: Best Sports Reporting – Katherine Rose: Alaska’s top ‘pinheads’ gather in Sitka for first ever state pinball championship

3rd place, Radio: Best Sound-Rich Feature – Katherine Rose: While local herring are more affordable and accessible in Japan, some still look to Alaska for eggs

3rd place, Radio: Best Same-Day Feature – Meredith Redick, Katherine Rose: Students stage walkout, calling for more school funding

Overall, it was a banner year for CoastAlaska stations at Press Club. KCAW Sitka, KRBD Ketchikan, KFSK Petersburg, KUCB Unalaska, and CoastAlaska regional news director Angela Denning combined to win 24 awards!