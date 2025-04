Osteoarthritis is an inflammatory disease causing cartilage deterioration, leading to pain and loss of function. Physical Therapist Alicia Haseltine joined KCAW to discuss upcoming osteoarthritis workshops and classes in Sitka. A free workshop on April 25 will focus on knee and hip osteoarthritis, while a six-week class starting May 6 offers more in-depth guidance. Listen here:

Registration is required due to limited space, and sessions are available in person and via Zoom.