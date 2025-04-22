Sitka Community Orchestra director Drew Larson (center) conducts 30 members of the orchestra through an arrangement of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony in 2023. (Redick/KCAW)

Sitka’s intergenerational community orchestra will present a spring concert this Friday, April 25. The show will include a broad range of music, from Fiddler on the Roof to Sibelius’ Karelia Suite. Cliff Richter, Amanda Cochran, and Juliette Langley joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share more on the history of the orchestra and the event this weekend. Listen to the full interview here:

The free concert is 7 p.m. Friday, April 25, at Sitka Performing Arts Center. For more information, email recreation@cityofsitka.org or call 907-747-4031.