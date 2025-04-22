The Sitka Native Education Program, otherwise known as SNEP, celebrated 50 years of Indigenous cultural education in Sitka this year. The federally-funded program is a collaboration between the Sitka Tribe of Alaska and the Sitka School District. It was started in 1974 as a way to preserve Lingít language, dance, and values.

In a full-day koo.éex’ last weekend, participants shared song, dance, and memories of the history of the program. KCAW’s Meredith Redick stopped by and brings us this audio postcard:

That was an audio postcard from the 50th anniversary of the Sitka Native Education Program. You heard the voices of Koodéik’ Joseph Marks, Vanessa Bradley, Robert Nielsen, and Herman Davis. You also heard the Sitka Strings Lingít violin and Kiks.ádi and Kaagwaantaan singers.

Instructor Debby Mechtly-LeVeck leads the Sitka Strings Lingít violin group during Saturday’s koo.éex’. (Redick/KCAW)

Koodéik’ Joseph Marks and Yeidikook’áa Dionne Brady-Howard introduce the agenda for the koo.éex’. (KCAW/Redick)