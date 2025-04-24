Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is hosting a free presentation on Medicare to answer questions and help Sitkans 65 and over prepare to enroll in the program. Patient Health Benefits Manager Susan Briles will lead the presentation 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 30, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Briles joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to talk about why navigating Medicare can be challenging and how Sitkans can make the most of their coverage. Listen to the full interview below:

To reserve a seat call 907- 966-8684.