Visiting bands Sledgehammer and Peter Wooten will perform in Sitka this weekend. The bands last visited Sitka in February, when they played a memorial concert to raise funds for the families of the late F/V Windwalker crew. This weekend’s shows will include a silent auction and feature local openers SlackTide (Friday) and Anel & The Vatos (Saturday).

Band members joined KCAW’s Kate Grumbles to talk more about the upcoming shows. Listen to the full interview below:

Shows are Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26, in the lower level of the Mean Queen. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door.