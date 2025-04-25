Sitka School Board members were satisfied with the efforts of district Business Manager Kathrynn Hollis-Buchanan and Superintendent Deidre Jenson (seated at left) in revising next year’s budget to minimize staff cuts. But much remains up in the air, including the exact amount of the increase — if any — in state funding next year. Next to Jenson is board president Phil Burdick, and members Tom Williams, Steve Morse, Paul Rioux, and executive administrative assistant Dawn Georgia. Members Amanda Williams and Francis Myers were absent. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Sitka School Board will vote next week on a budget based on a $680 increase to the amount the state pays for each student – even though that number has been dropped from the latest round of school funding talks in Juneau.

The governor last week vetoed HB69 that would have increased the base student allocation or BSA by $1,000, but the legislature on Tuesday failed to override the veto.

At the time of his veto, the governor introduced an alternative bill (HB 204) that would raise the BSA by $560. That bill hasn’t had a hearing yet. Meanwhile, the Senate Finance committee – co-chaired by Sitka Sen. Bert Stedman – amended a separate bill limiting the use of cellphones in schools (HB 57) – to include a $700 increase in the BSA.

Where all this lands is anyone’s guess. So the Sitka School Board is going to sit tight on its $680-dollar budget, and make a final vote next Wednesday (April 30).

In a work session and hearing held on April 23, the discussion revolved around how far to dip into district reserves, once lawmakers had settled on a number.

Board member Tom Williams volunteered to go through the numbers with a fine-toothed comb to find cuts that could be used to restore positions in art and the libraries – rather than depleting the district’s savings.

“I would rather take out some of the costs in the budget and reduce our reserve fund,” said Williams. “I’m worried about not having a healthy reserve fund.”

Speaking in public testimony, Keet Gooshi Heen music teacher Susan Brant Ferguson argued that the district had never hesitated to draw down its reserves.

The money is there for a purpose, and it should be spent.

“Please, please, please don’t hesitate to spend that money that we have for next year,” Ferguson said. “It’s only for next year. We are not a group that gets to save money. In fact, the state slaps you on the hand if you save too much.”

A break on anticipated insurance costs has given the district some breathing room, and four elementary teachers who’ve been pink-slipped will likely have their jobs next year, and so will a school nurse and a data manager.

Board member Steve Morse suggested that the group have some priorities in mind when it came to a final vote next week. There was consensus that restoring library positions was important, but board president Phil Burdick reminded members that their job was not to decide how best to staff buildings.

“And so I hesitate to give a directive on how a principal should run a building,” said Burdick. “But I think we’ve heard from the community, and I also agree that reading is fundamental, and access to every kind of literature is what is going to keep our democracy strong. But does that mean I want a certified, full time teacher there at $130,000? I don’t think that’s what I’m saying, but I’m also not going to tell Laura (Rogers) how to open up her library.”

The Sitka School Board will meet for a final work session, budget hearing, and budget adoption 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, in the Sitka High School Library. The budget is due in City Hall the following day.