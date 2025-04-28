The city’s Tourism Commission is hosting a meeting on Wednesday evening (4-30-25) to gather community feedback on its “Tourism Best Management Practices” (TBMP) plan. Planning and Community Development Director Amy Ainslie joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming meeting and the plan, which is inspired by a 25-year-old program from Juneau that has been adopted by other Southeast communities, and aims to balance tourism industry needs with community interests. Listen to their conversation here:
