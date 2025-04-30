(Photo/KCAW Archive)

The Sitka Community Orchestra came together on Friday to delight Sitkans with a free concert. KCAW Reporter-at-large Kat Rhoads attended the event and sent us this audio postcard.

This piece features the sounds of last weekend’s Sitka Community Orchestra concert and the voices of orchestral musicians KK Prussian, Teagan Woodcock, and Manoj Battar.