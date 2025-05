Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s Young Performers Theater presents ‘The Reluctant Dragon,’ a tale about two young people who befriend a misunderstood dragon. Director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming show, which will feature actors in grades 2-6. Listen to the full interview below:

Tickets are available here. The show is 7 p.m. May 2 at Odess Theater.