(Ocean Wave Quilters Photo)

The 42nd annual Ocean Wave Quilters Quilt Show is set to open on May 9th at Fraser Hall, Sitka, Alaska, and will run through the 18th. The show will feature around 190-200 quilts of various sizes and styles, including applique, hand-pieced, and quilted works. The theme this year is “sassy,” and participants can vote for their favorite quilts in small, medium, and large categories. The show is not juried and is open to all.

For more information, contact Megan Pasternak at 907-738-2290 or visit the Ocean Wave Quilters Facebook page.