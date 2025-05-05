Pacific High School’s annual plant sale is set for Thursday, May 8th, from 2 to 7 PM, and Friday, May 9th, from 5 to 7 PM, in the school’s greenhouse. The sale features over 1,300 seedlings grown by the spring garden class, including vegetables, herbs, and fruits, as a fundraiser for the garden-to-cafeteria program.



Andrea Fraga, Jeremiah Ward, Trenton Lara joined KCAW to discuss the sale and the school’s gardening program. Listen here: