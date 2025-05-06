Boys Run I toowú klatseen is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a sports-birthday-themed 5k fun run. The regional program includes place-based cultural curriculum in addition to running. Coach Clare Weber, volunteer Ben Hughey, and participants Caleb Gray and Dylan Winter joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the upcoming event. Listen to the full interview below:

The fun run will take place Saturday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Community members interested in volunteering can sign up here.