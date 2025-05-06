The City of Sitka has settled another lawsuit against the Police Department – it’s the fourth in six years involving a complaint by a former member of the department. And like those suits, this latest was also costly. The settlement with former Sergeant Gary Cranford is for $320,000.

Cranford worked for the Sitka Police Department just shy of a decade. His 2023 lawsuit alleged he was unfairly demoted from Sergeant to officer, and that the way the demotion was carried out by department leadership violated his due process rights and his union contract. The city denied liability. Ultimately the city and Cranford agreed to settle out of court.

On February 13, the Sitka Assembly met behind closed doors to discuss Cranford’s suit. The assembly announced a settlement had been reached that evening. At the time Deputy Mayor Tim Pike said on the advice of the city’s legal counsel, the assembly had agreed to the settlement, albeit reluctantly.



“Due to largely extensive potential liability in continuing this case, due to some decisions by our insurance carrier…we are with reluctance accepting this, understanding that extinguishing future liability is a driving force behind this,” Pike said.

In a statement to KCAW via email, Municipal Administrator John Leach wrote, “After careful consideration of the fiduciary interests of the City and Borough of Sitka, the evaluation of the cost for the City to proceed to trial, and on the advice of counsel and with direction from the City’s insurer, the City Assembly agreed to the proposed settlement terms.”

Just over two months later, Cranford took a payment of $320,000, on the condition that he drop all legal claims against the city and he cannot apply for a job with the police department again.



The no-fault settlement means the city will continue to deny liability in the case. In addition to the payment, the city has agreed to remove any negative reports, disciplinary actions, or allegations of wrongdoing from Cranford’s personnel file. Cranford will also be provided with a neutral reference if he applies for another job. He is also eligible for hire at the city, provided it’s not with the police department.

Both parties agreed not to disparage each other publicly, in the news or on social media.

Cranford is the fourth former officer or SPD employee to sue the city. The Northern Justice Project has represented three other former Sitka Police Department employees in sexual harassment, whistleblower, and workplace harassment cases. All of them were settled out of court.



Requests for comment from Cranford’s legal representation were not returned by press time.