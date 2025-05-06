Citizen Initiative To limit cruise traffic in Sitka
Special Municipal Election: May 28
Mark your calendars for May 28, when Sitka residents will vote on Prop 1, an initiative to limit cruise traffic in Sitka. In the days leading up to the election, KCAW will share information here, including audio from forums and debates, and local news coverage.
Election Information
Sitka's Municipal Election Details
Polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day at Harrigan Centennial Hall, but several early voting options are also available. For more details, visit the City Clerk’s website where you can find voter registration information, polling locations, and more.
Ballot Proposition
Proposition No 1:
Shall the City and Borough of Sitka (CBS) adopt proposed Ordinance No. 2024-33 to regulate all cruise ship visitation, beginning with the 2026 cruise season, by establishing:
1. Regulations on large cruise ships (defined as ships accommodating 250+ overnight passengers) to include:
a. limiting port calls to the cruise season (defined as May 1 – September 30)
b. restricting port calls to a maximum of six days per week ensuring at least one day per week with no port calls
c. an annual cap of 300,000 scheduled passengers ashore per cruise season
d. a daily cap of 4,500 scheduled passengers ashore
2. Requirements for the CBS to implement and administer a scheduling and permitting system for large and small cruise ships;
3. Requirements for the CBS to enforce provisions for violations (principally through fines, permit revocation, and/or suspending permit eligibility for one year), to be imposed on cruise ship owners or operators; and
4. Requirements for cruise ship operators to report visitation data to the CBS.
Advocacy Group Forums
SOUL/Safeguard Debate
Small Town SOUL
Safeguard Sitka's Future
Resources and News Coverage
Advocacy Group Information
