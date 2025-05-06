Shall the City and Borough of Sitka (CBS) adopt proposed Ordinance No. 2024-33 to regulate all cruise ship visitation, beginning with the 2026 cruise season, by establishing:

1. Regulations on large cruise ships (defined as ships accommodating 250+ overnight passengers) to include:

a. limiting port calls to the cruise season (defined as May 1 – September 30)

b. restricting port calls to a maximum of six days per week ensuring at least one day per week with no port calls

c. an annual cap of 300,000 scheduled passengers ashore per cruise season

d. a daily cap of 4,500 scheduled passengers ashore

2. Requirements for the CBS to implement and administer a scheduling and permitting system for large and small cruise ships;

3. Requirements for the CBS to enforce provisions for violations (principally through fines, permit revocation, and/or suspending permit eligibility for one year), to be imposed on cruise ship owners or operators; and

4. Requirements for cruise ship operators to report visitation data to the CBS.

