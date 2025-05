Sitka Studio of Dance will present annual spring recitals this weekend, featuring senior solos and a variety of dance genres. Acting executive director Kincaid Parsons, dance instructor Jo DeBell, and senior dancer Jasmine Nellis joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming recital. Listen to the full interview here:

Recitals are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at fineartscamp.org and at the door.