First Bank, the Alaska Chess Federation, and the Sitka Chess Club will host Sitka’s first official US Chess Federation tournament 12 p.m. Sunday, May 18th, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Blatchley Middle School teacher Alexander Allison discusses the details. Participants must join the USCF and will receive a national rating. Registration and additional information can be found online. The event will be a five-round “Swiss-style” tournament, and participants will play all five rounds, and record their moves.
