Sitka High School’s mock trial team won their fourth consecutive Alaska championship in April. The program, which lasts several months, involves preparing for a fictional criminal case provided by the Alaska Bar Association. Team members Sarah Todd, Reagan Wingard, and Aiden LaFreniere joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the program and their big win. Listen here:
