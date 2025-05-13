The 41st Julie Hughes Triathlon is coming up on May 17. The route includes a five mile run, a 14-mile bike ride, and a 1000-yard swim at the Blatchley Middle School pool. Youth participants will compete with shorter routes. Dean Orbison, Taryn Fleming, and Alicia Haseltine joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to talk about the history of the event and what participants can expect this year. Listen to the full interview here:

Registration is open online at juliehughestri.com. In-person registration for those 12 and under will be 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Friday May 16.