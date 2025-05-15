Izzy Haywood with the 2024 Paths to Prosperity finalists. (Spruce Root photo)

Izzy Haywood is the competition manager for Spruce Root’s Path to Prosperity contest.

Applications are now open for the 2025 Path to Prosperity Business Competition — an annual business development competition for businesses with a positive economic, environmental, and community impact on Southeast Alaska. This competition awards $20,000 each to two winning businesses annually.

This year’s competition cycle is open to Alaska Native entrepreneurs and introduces a STEM/TEK track, providing specialized support for businesses in science, technology, engineering, and math-related (STEM) industries and/or using traditional ecological knowledge (TEK). Entrepreneurs who do not have STEM- and/or TEK-related businesses are eligible to apply and participate in the competition. Learn more and apply at spruceroot.org